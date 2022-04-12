Whether Kourtney Is Jealous of How Close Kim and Khloe Have Gotten

“I feel like Khloé [Kardashian] and I are the new Kourtney and Khloé,” Kim said. “Growing up, it was always me and Kourtney, I couldn’t do anything without her. … I do feel like our parenting styles [are] a little bit more similar. Everyone has just, like, a different style, but also, especially when Kourtney [got into] her relationship with Travis, I feel like they’re just in their own worlds.”

When asked whether Kourtney is “jealous,” Kim said “not it all” because the Poosh founder is just in “her own world with Travis.”