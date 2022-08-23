Another environmental scandal. Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and more celebrities were accused of violating California’s rules on water usage during a drought.

The Skims founder, 41, and her older sister, 43, were among more than 2,000 customers who were recently sent “notices of exceedance” by the Las Virgenes Municipal Water District, according to a report from the Los Angeles Times published on Monday, August 22. The notices indicate that those customers used 150 percent or more of their monthly water budgets at least four times since the district declared a drought emergency in late 2021.

In addition to the two eldest Kardashian sisters, famous celebs who reportedly received the notices include Dwyane Wade, Sylvester Stallone and Kevin Hart. The district can now install flow restrictor devices — which can halt sprinklers and decrease water pressure in showers — on the properties that received the notices.

On June 1, the Las Virgenes district imposed “Stage 3” restrictions in an attempt to reduce water use by 50 percent. Those rules limit outdoor watering of lawns and plants to one day per week, with only eight minutes of use per station on the chosen day.

Earlier this year, the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California imposed its strictest-ever restrictions amid the state’s driest period on record. Residents were asked to cut back their water usage to about 80 gallons per person per day. (For reference, one load of laundry uses about 21 gallons of water, while a 5-minute shower uses 9 gallons.)

Las Virgenes serves the area of Los Angeles County that includes the wealthy — and celebrity-filled — cities of Hidden Hills and Calabasas. According to the Times, the district has acknowledged that its customers are some of the highest water users in the region.

“We’re asking them to not just minimize their water usage, but we’re also asking them, in a way, to just completely rethink what is aesthetically pleasing to them and how that’ll impact their property values,” Las Virgenes spokesperson Mike McNutt told the newspaper. “And that is not something that happens overnight.”

The water usage allegations come during an ongoing debate about the way celebrities have been using their private jets in the midst of the global climate emergency. Last month, digital marketing firm Yard published a list of the stars with the worst records of carbon dioxide emissions, using data from the CelebJets Twitter account.

The report alleged that Taylor Swift is the No. 1 celebrity offender when it comes to private jet emissions, followed by Floyd Mayweather, Jay-Z and Alex Rodriguez. Kim ranked No. 7 on the list, while her sister Kylie Jenner — whose jet usage inspires plenty of criticism — didn’t crack the top 10.

After the list was published, the “All Too Well” songstress, 32, denied that she was solely responsible for her jet’s emissions. “Taylor’s jet is loaned out regularly to other individuals,” a spokesperson for the Grammy winner told E! News in July. “To attribute most or all of these trips to her is blatantly incorrect.”

Keep scrolling to see which stars have been accused of violating drought restrictions.