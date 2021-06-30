Buongiorno! Kim Kardashian is enjoying her summer during a whirlwind trip across Italy.

The Skims founder, 40, visited the Colosseum in Rome and the Vatican in Vatican City with friends, sharing pics with her fans on Instagram.

For her visit to the ancient ruins in Rome, Kardashian went for a casual look in a white, long-sleeve bodysuit with a keyhole cutout, a pair of dark blue shorts, gray flip-flops and a pink-and-blue cross necklace. The aspiring lawyer played tourist with her makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic, her hairstylist Chris Appleton and good pal Tracy Romulus. She captioned the photo slideshow, “When in Rome…”

After checking out the sights in the capital city, the KKW Beauty mogul headed on a tour of the Vatican alongside Romulus. The two moms documented their visit on their Instagram Stories. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum showed off her curves in a long, sheer white dress with cutouts in the midsection.

However, many fans on Twitter were critical of the model’s outfit choice since the chapel has strict dress code rules. To enter the Vatican Museums, Sistine Chapel, St. Peter’s Basilica and Vatican Gardens, guests must be “appropriately dressed.” According to the official website, sleeveless or low-cut garments, shorts above the knee, miniskirts, and hats are not permitted. The guidelines detail the importance of decorum when it comes to outfits or any “potentially distinctive personal signs, like tattoos, that could offend Catholic morality or common decency.

To adhere to the chapel’s dress code rules, the Selfish author paired the white gown with a long leather jacket while viewing the Sistine Chapel.

Kardashian’s Italian getaway comes months after she announced her split from rapper Kanye West. The reality star filed for divorce from her husband of six years in February and has been looking forward to having a fresh start.

“[Kim] will continue to focus on her business empire,” a source told Us Weekly ahead of the duo’s split. “Kim has been in individual counseling and is at peace with where her life is headed.”

Earlier this month, a second source told Us that Kardashian isn’t currently focused on dating at the moment and is worried that “guys will not want to date her because of how public her relationship was with Kanye.”

The insider added, “She also knows how hard it is to build trust with someone so she thinks it’s going to take time before letting someone into her private life. It was easy with Kanye because they were friends before so they had years’ worth of trust.”

The former couple got married in 2014 in Florence, Italy, and share four kids: North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.

Keep scrolling for a closer look at Kardashian’s Italian vacation: