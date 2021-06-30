Kardashians Inside Kim Kardashian’s Italian Vacation to the Colosseum and the Vatican: Pics By Miranda Siwak June 30, 2021 Courtesy Kim Kardashian/Instagram 4 1 / 4 Checking out the Sights Kardashian posed outside the Colosseum following a tour of the ancient Roman amphitheater. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News They Just Keep ‘Counting On’ — See the Entire Duggar Family, Then vs. Now How Long Have Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Been Dating? ‘90 Day Fiance’ Weight Loss Transformations: Tiffany, Jorge and More — See Photos! More News