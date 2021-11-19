Kanye West

After years of friendship, the Kourtney and Kim Take Miami star gave in to West’s advances in April 2012. Eight months later, in December 2012, he announced during a concert that she was pregnant with his child. The couple welcomed daughter North West in June 2013 and tied the knot the following May 2014. They welcomed son Saint in 2015, daughter Chicago in 2018 and son Psalm in 2019.

Us confirmed in February 2021 that Kardashian filed for divorce after six years of marriage. At the time, West had started to live in Wyoming while she was in Los Angeles with their children.