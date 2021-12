Pete Davidson

The comedian was first linked to Kardashian in late October 2021 when they were spotted at Knott’s Berry Farm in California together, just weeks after they kissed during a Saturday Night Live sketch. The duo were then seen out to dinner on multiple occasions in New York City in November of that year.

A source exclusively told Us in November 2021, “Kim lights up when she’s around Pete,” noting that their chemistry is “off the charts and getting stronger each passing day.”