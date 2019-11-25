On Her Secret Obsession

Kim revealed that the “one thing” only her inner circle knows that the public doesn’t — until now — is that she loves researching “every single” plastic surgery procedure available. “People call me all the time, like really famous people, out of the blue and are like, ‘I know we don’t know each other, but I’ve heard you’re the expert and I’m looking to do x, y, and z. Who would you recommend?’” she said. “And I’ll be like, ‘Actually, I’ve just researched this!’ I’ll meet with doctors and be like, ‘So when I’m 50, do you think my neck is going to, like … ? What’s the best way to do it?’”