Kourtney Kardashian is a major foodie, following a vegan diet, and she has a special flavor trick up her sleeve — Dorsey Green Sauce.

Kardashian, 44, is a fan of the hot sauce created by students at Dorsey High School in Los Angeles. According to the brand’s website, bottles were “empowered” by Deutsch LA and Dazzle. All proceeds go directly to the students.

The kids’ original recipe is meant to represent “the students of Dorsey,” as well as “the love, the struggle, the hustle, the history and the future.” The green sauce, which retails for $12 per bottle, is made out of flavors and superfoods, including tomatillos, onions, water, cilantro, jalapeño, curry paste, shrimp paste, mint, lime juice, habanero peppers and more.

Dorsey Green Sauce, an avocado-based recipe, was initially created as a school project in 2022.

