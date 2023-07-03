Kourtney Kardashian has been giving in to her pregnancy cravings — even when they don’t abide by her dietary restrictions.

The pregnant Kardashians star, 44, is famous for preferring a clean diet and staying gluten-free. However, amid her fourth pregnancy (her first child with husband Travis Barker), she decided to indulge at her sex reveal party, according to her lifestyle website Poosh.

“In an unprecedented move, Kourtney said NO DIETARY RESTRICTIONS,” a party recap from Poosh revealed on Sunday, July 2. “She wanted to just have the yummiest food possible and lean into her pregnancy cravings.”

The menu from Chef K included “nachos, popcorn, chicken nuggets, corn dogs, hot dogs, sliders, pizza” and more. Kardashian also made sure to have “vegan options of everything for Travis” at the gender reveal party on June 24, where they learned that they’re having a boy.

Prior to her May 2022 nuptials with the drummer, Kardashian welcomed children, Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8, with ex Scott Disick. Meanwhile, Barker, 47, shares son Landon, 19, and daughter Alabama, 17, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. The rock star is also a father figure to Atiana, 24, Moakler’s daughter with Oscar De La Hoya.

Kardashian announced her pregnancy news at the drummer’s Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles on June 16, holding up a “Travis, I’m Pregnant” poster (an homage to the band’s “All the Small Things” music video).

They revealed their baby’s sex just one week later. Barker played the drums, sending a bunch of blue streamers into the air.

“Little drummer boy coming soon,” the Lemme founder later captioned photos of the event via Instagram.

The reveal party was planned only 48 hours in advance, Poosh reports. The couple called event planner Corrie Mendes two nights prior to work out the details.

The intimate gathering quickly came together, with balloons, baby’s breath flowers and Travis’ drums serving as decor. Blink-182 production designer John McGuire designed the stage, and the audience watched from wooden stadium seats set up around road cases.

Many guests guessed that Kardashian was carrying a little girl, so the blue streamers were a big surprise — but the deviation from her usual gluten-free and dairy-free diet may have been the biggest shock. Kardashian has been vocal about how her dietary restrictions helps her family feel their healthiest.

She told Health Magazine in 2020, “In my house, we are gluten and dairy-free; my skin is very sensitive, and if I eat dairy, it affects it. I love doing a keto diet, though I’m not doing it now. I noticed my body change for the better.”

The eldest Kardashian-Jenner sibling has always been health-conscious. During her second pregnancy in 2012, Kardashian explained to Us Weekly that she was avoiding any reheated food. “I don’t eat leftovers, we don’t freeze any meat in our house, we keep everything really fresh, and I don’t reheat things because bacteria can grow on it,” she said at the time. “I try to eat as fresh, organic and healthy as possible.”