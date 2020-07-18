Hitting the water! Kristen Doute and her boyfriend, Alex Menache, are officially in Kentucky — and appear to be having a blast with Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright.

Doute, 37, and her former Vanderpump Rules costars have been documenting their hangout together on social media. The T-shirt designer and her beau flew out of LAX airport on July 15. They both wore matching face masks amid the coronavirus pandemic during their travels. “We’re taking the plunge y’all,” Doute posted via Instagram Story. “Kentucky here were come.”

The two couples have been taking advantage of the sunny weather during the trip. On Friday, they partied on a boat with other friends at Lake Cumberland State Resort Park. “HBD Capt Jax Sparrow,” Doute captioned an Instagram of the foursome. “Gotta have me more Boats ’N Hoes.” (Taylor turned 41 on July 11.)

In another pic, Doute posted the emoji “Lake Life” as she posed for a cute snapshot. “I love you,” she wrote in another alongside Cartwright, 31. Taylor, meanwhile, was steering the boat. “WOOHOOOOOO,” Cartwright captioned a sweet snap of him wearing a captain hat.

Taylor and Cartwright have been in her home state taking care of her mom, Sherri Cartwright, who had bladder surgery last month. Sherri initially had complications from the surgery and was briefly put in intensive care. Her pastor, Ryan Dotson, wrote via Instagram that she was “improving daily” on June 18.

Doute’s getaway comes days after she spoke out for the first time on her firing from the Bravo series. She, Stassi Schroeder, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni were all cut in June for past racist remarks. That month, former costar Faith Stowers claimed that the women had wrongfully called the police on her in 2016.

Doute and Schroeder — who is pregnant and expecting her first child with fiance Beau Clark — have both apologized for their actions. “I think the biggest thing that I’ve learned is that I have so much to learn,” Doute said during the new episode of the “Hollywood Raw” podcast on July 15. “I think that it would have been a lot smarter for [Bravo] to film about this. I think that this was a perfectly wide-open door for Bravo to take the initiative and have this conversation. I know this probably sounds super selfish for someone that’s canceled to say they don’t believe in cancel-culture, but the reason why is I believe we are in such a detrimental point in our pop culture to politics to full society where people in my position.”

