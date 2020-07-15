Leaving on a jet plane! Kristen Doute is traveling to Kentucky to be with Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor.

Doute, 37, left Los Angeles to be with her former Vanderpump Rules costars who are taking care of Cartwright’s mom following her ICU trip for complications after her bladder surgery last month.

The Michigan native and her boyfriend, Alex Menache, flew out of LAX airport on Wednesday, July 15. The couple wore matching face masks amid the coronavirus pandemic, which were visible in an Instagram Story video that Doute shared.

“We’re taking the plunge y’all,” the He’s Making You Crazy author said in the clip on Wednesday. “Kentucky here were come.”

The former reality star added: “I can’t wait to see you Brit and Jax, I love you. Be safe.”

Once inside the airport, Doute posted another video of herself and her beau at 8:59 a.m. The two toasted to their journey ahead of boarding. Menache had a cocktail in his hand, while Doute held onto a glass of white wine.

“Cheers to Capt. Ron,” the TV personality wrote alongside a selfie on the plane. In the snap, Doute wore a LA Dodgers baseball hat and Menache donned a white, Adidas beanie while holding a small bottle of Fireball alcohol.

The pair’s trip to Cartwright’s home state came two days after Doute broke her silence following her and Stassi Schroeder’s Vanderpump Rules firing after Faith Stowers called them out for racist past remarks and actions in June.

“I think the biggest thing that I’ve learned is that I have so much to learn,” Doute said during the new episode of the “Hollywood Raw” podcast with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn, which was released on Wednesday. “I know that’s super cliché and a lot of people say that but it’s absolutely true because I think that I thought that I understood racism but now I’m really learning about unconscious bias. Learning about anti-racism.”

Us Weekly confirmed on June 9 that Doute was one of four Pump Rules stars who would not be returning for season 9 due to racially insensitive comments. Schroeder, 32, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni were also let go.

Despite parting ways with Bravo, Doute has kept in touch with many of her former costars. She has even repaired her friendship with Schroeder, who she was spotted eating lunch with on July 9, along with their other Witches of WeHo founder Katie Maloney.

“Stassi and Kristen are friends at this point,” a source told Us exclusively on July 10. “The two of them are going through this together and they experience has brought them closer together again.”

The T-shirt designer previously spent time with Taylor, 41, Maloney, 33, and Tom Schwartz in late June to celebrate the Next Level Basic author’s birthday and pregnancy news.

