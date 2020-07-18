News

Kristen Doute Hangs With Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright in Kentucky: Lake Photos

By
Kristen Doute Hangs With Jax Taylor Brittany Cartwright in Kentucky Lake Photos
 Courtesy of Kristen Doute/Instagram
8
6 / 8
Podcasts Promo
LTG

Fishy Scenery

Taylor shared an Instagram Story pic of fishes and turtles in the water during the day outing. 

Back to top