Feeling stir crazy. Kristen Doute is in need of another romantic getaway with her boyfriend, Alex Menache.

The Vanderpump Rules star, 37, shared a series of throwback photos via Instagram on Wednesday, May 27, from a romantic getaway that she and Menache enjoyed in Tulum, Mexico, prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Remember when we went to Tulum and I got our credit cards stolen (and your license) but we traveled and went on adventures and swam freely? I miss that,” Doute captioned the post that included pictures of the couple at the beach and biking.

Us Weekly broke the news in April that the James Mae CEO and Menache are dating. Doute made their relationship Instagram official on May 15.

“Pretty fly for tie dye. ✌🏽💙,” the Michigan native wrote alongside a selfie with Menache walking behind her in Los Angeles.

Doute recalled how she began dating Menache — whom she dubbed her “quarantine babe” — on the May 3 episode of the “We Met at Acme” podcast.

“[He is] someone that I had been friends with and it was kind of like a drunken night and I was like, ‘Hey, we’ve been friends and you’re hot. We should probably make out.’ And so we did and we just kind of started hanging out because we were both single,” the He’s Making You Crazy author told host Lindsey Metselaar.

Doute added that she doesn’t feel the need to “rush into anything” when it comes to their relationship. However, a source told Us in April that Menache is looking to settle down.

“Alex likes girls with a sense of humor. He’s hilarious,” the insider said at the time. “He wants to get married and have kids soon. He’s from the Valley and he owns a lot of apartment buildings in the L.A. area. He’s not the L.A. type who is friends with lots of celebs though. He has been looking for a wife.”

Doute, whose relationship drama with ex-boyfriend Brian Carter played out on season 8 of Vanderpump Rules, exclusively told Us earlier this month that her relationship with Menache is different. She explained that she took her “time with Alex” and didn’t hold back about her past.

“I really had to just lay it all out there and say this is who I am. This is what I’ve been through. You have a choice to make and either way it’s cool,” she explained.

