Carol Hance, Pharmacy Manager, Asabe Abdulkarim, Pharmacy Technician and Theresa Nguyen, Assistant Pharmacy Manager

Location: Sugar Land, TX

Star Quality: The historic winter storm in Texas in February 2021 couldn’t stop the pharmacy team from administering the COVID-19 vaccine to their patients. Even on days when they had no power, water or heat at home these women came into work to assist those in greater need.