Fun in the sun! Kylie Jenner and her sister Kim Kardashian enjoyed a family day by the pool with the rest of their sisters and their kids while serving their best bikini looks.

The makeup mogul, 22, and Kim, 39, were joined by Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner as they all relaxed poolside on Saturday, March 7.

The Skims founder posted a photo of herself via Instagram rocking a black two-piece swimsuit with Kylie, who donned a brown crocheted bikini.

“Ying Yang,” Kim captioned the picture along with a black heart emoji.

The KKW Beauty founder’s 9-month-old son, Psalm West, was the star of the day with both Kourtney, 40, and Kendall, 24, unable to keep their hands off their nephew.

Kim’s 6-year-old daughter, North West, and Kourtney’s daughter, Penelope Disick, 7, enjoyed their own girls’ day running around with Kylie’s 2-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, who she shares with on-again boyfriend Travis Scott.

Kylie showed off her curves in her bikini with multiple pictures and videos posted via Instagram including a clip where she applied spray-on sunscreen.

The family pool day came one day before news broke that Kylie and Scott, 27, are back together. The pair called it quits in October 2019 after dating for more than two years.

An insider told Us Weekly in February that the twosome have remained focused on coparenting Stormi but their feelings for each other have remained strong.

“Kylie and Travis coparent great together and those close to them are hopeful that they officially get back together, but Kylie and Travis are doing their thing and trying to keep their current relationship status low-key and to themselves at the moment,” the source noted.

Kylie hinted at their reunion on February 29 when she posted three pictures of herself and the “Sicko Mode” rapper attending the Houston Rocket’s Western Conference quarterfinals basketball game in 2017. “It’s a mood,” she captioned the flirty photos.

Later that weekend, the Life of Kylie alum jetted off for a girls’ trip in the Bahamas with Stormi and her pals, including BFF Stassi Karanikolaou.

Scroll down to see pictures of the Kardashian-Jenners’ day of fun in the sun.