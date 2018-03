After canceling the remaining dates of her Joanne world tour, Lady Gaga is making the most of her downtime by focusing on her health and her relationship with fiancé Christian Carino.

The six-time Grammy winner, 31, was spotted cuddling with the talent agent, 48, on a beach in Malibu on Sunday, March 11, before sharing a kiss in the front seat of her vintage convertible. Scroll down to see the photos!