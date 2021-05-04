Having an Abortion

Kent got candid about losing her virginity — to high school boyfriend Johnny — and shared a lot of NSFW details about blowjobs and her sex life in the book. She also recalled her decision to have an abortion after she found out she was pregnant with Carter’s baby when she was 22 years old. “I couldn’t even bring myself to say the word. I’d always felt weird saying it,” she wrote about being at Planned Parenthood in Utah with her mother. “I’d had no sedation or anesthesia, and was fully aware of what was happening. Tears streamed down my face from the pain.”

Kent revealed that she didn’t tell Carter before her procedure because he didn’t pick up the phone after she repeatedly called him and she found out that same day that her grandmother had died. While she wrote that her mom told her to take the abortion “to [her] grave,” she shared the story in the book because “I am a woman, and this is my body. No one will ever tell me what to do with it.”