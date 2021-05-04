The Range Rover

Kent addressed the “inaccurate conclusion about the dynamic” between her and Randall after she revealed on Vanderpump Rules that he offered her a Range Rover the night after they slept together for the first time. “Maybe you’ve heard of the 5 Love Languages? … Being Santa Claus is the sixth love language, which Randall invited,” she wrote, recalling him casually asking if she wanted a new car and her accepting (thinking he was kidding at first).

While she wrote that gifts are “actually very low on the totem pole,” citing words of affirmation and touch as her love language, Kent is “never going to turn down a Chanel bag. … People who criticize you for accepting a Chanel bag probably are not getting very many Chanel bags sent to them.”