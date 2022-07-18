June 2022

The pair were seen at Dixie’s album launch party together, further fueling dating rumors. A source confirmed to Us at the time that the two were keeping it very “low-key” but were “having fun and getting to know each other.”

The insider added that they had “been supporting each other at their respective launch parties in recent weeks.”

The StarDog and TurboCat actress was also in the crowd during the “Trust” artist’s performance with Machine Gun Kelly at Madison Square Garden on June 28.