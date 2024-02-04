Nothing Says Happy Valentine s Day Like Last Crumb s Gourmet Cookies

If you ask Us, flowers or chocolates on Valentine’s Day can be so overdone — which is why Last Crumb’s cookie assortment has our hearts.

The gourmet cookie company, a favorite of Cardi B, put together a box of 12 premium, handcrafted treats in flavors such as chocolate chip, red velvet (named What the F—k Velvet), Nutella s’mores and chocolate-covered strawberries (called Dazzle Me Darling). A box of a dozen cookies is currently available for preorder, which will be shipped between Monday, February 5, and Monday, February 12 to arrive by Valentine’s Day.

Last Crumb’s head baker, per the company’s website, originally wanted to create sweet treats that were “worthy of a Michelin star” thanks to unique flavors and being baked by hand. Shipped cookies will arrive in a luxe black box and are best stored at room temperature.

