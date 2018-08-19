Here comes the bride! The Bachelor‘s Lauren Burnham celebrated her bridal shower in Virginia Beach, Virginia, on Sunday, August 19, five months before her wedding to Arie Luyendyk Jr.

The technology salesperson got engaged to Luyendyk during the After the Final Rose episode of the ABC reality show in March after he dumped Becca Kufrin. They’re set to tie the knot in Maui on January 12 next year.

The couple’s weekend-long celebration included a boat trip with friends and a spirited auction with Luyendyk helping to get bidders excited.

