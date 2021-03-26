Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow’s Relationship Timeline

Funny Valentines indeed! When Judd Apatow signed on to produce the 1996 film The Cable Guy, he had no idea he’d be meeting the love of his life, Leslie Mann, during pre-production.

Or maybe, deep down, he did know something big was about to happen.

“‘There goes the future Mrs. Apatow,'” the University of Southern California alum recalled himself saying, according to an interview the pair did with Elle Magazine in 2012. “I had a soul connection instantly. I meant it. That’s why I remember it”

Though Mann had a crush on the film’s director, Ben Stiller, she decided to move past casting call jitters and see how things would go with her future husband.

“I was in a panic. Auditioning is so nerve-wracking,” the actress recalled. Still, she agreed to join Apatow for a dinner date at his house before a basketball game, where the producer served “spaghetti with Ragu sauce and Wonder Bread with Fleischmann’s margarine” before showing the Freaks and Geeks alum his favorite parts of his 1995 movie Heavyweights.

“He was trying to impress me,” Mann noted.

While she decided she was in love the morning after the date, Apatow maintains he knew the feeling at first sight.

The comedic duo wed shortly thereafter on June 9, 1997, in Los Angeles.

In 2021, the couple’s two-decade-plus relationship is still going strong. They share two daughters, Maude and Iris, and have created a number of beloved movies as a family of funny individuals.

