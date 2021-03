November 2019

After the pair made headlines for fighting outside L.A. restaurant Katsuya in October 2019, the 40-Year-Old Virgin screenwriter opened up about the importance of letting feelings out on The View.

“We engage [in fights] and I think that’s why our relationship is healthy,” he said. “Then you get a call, like, ‘What do you say? We saw you guys [fighting].’ I was, like, ‘Really? Have you been married? Do you know what marriage is?’”