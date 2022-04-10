She’s doing it again. After her hit self-help book, How to Be a Bawse, made her a New York Times bestselling author in 2017, Lilly Singh has returned with her follow up, Be a Triangle: How I Went from Being Lost to Getting My Life into Shape — and she exclusively brought Us Weekly along for a day in her life as a successful author.

The Canadian’s new book, which hit shelves Tuesday, April 5, helps readers learn how to find self-acceptance and inner peace while ditching the harsh expectations people often place on themselves. Singh wants her readers to “be a triangle,” which means that they’ll create a solid foundation for their lives to always come back to when life gets rough.

“The book isn’t about giving you an unrealistic amount of tasks to add to your day,” the A Little Late With Lilly Singh host wrote via Instagram last month. “It’s not about introducing you to new routines that you have to dedicate your mornings to. It’s simply about rethinking, organizing and digging through what’s already there. You are already complete. This is just a little soul food.”

She added that the idea for the book came to her after she realized that she had a pattern when speaking about her past. “Whenever I got asked to describe myself, my instinct was to talk about all the hardships I’ve been through,” the comedian recalled. “‘I used to be depressed,’ ‘I had a very rough childhood,’ or ‘XYZ was really hard for me.’ Upon reflection, I realize that I do that because that is first and foremost how I think about myself. I think about pain. And I dislike that.”

The actress, who is set to star in an upcoming Disney+ series about The Muppets’ Electric Mayhem Band, continued, explaining, “In order to combat this, I realized I needed to do the work to define myself by my potential, rather than my pain. That means figuring out who you are, outside of the obstacles you’ve faced, and believing in all that you can be.”

Scroll down to check out a day in Singh’s life: