Since becoming a new mom, the transition into parenthood has been a breeze for Lindsay Arnold. That’s partly because the Dancing With the Stars pro made sure she and husband Sam Cusick were prepared ahead of their daughter Sage’s arrival on Monday, November 2. In fact, Arnold even showed Us Weekly what she was doing in the days leading up to the birth.

Drinking water is and was a big part of her daily routine, the 26-year-old ballroom dancer reveals, noting that it was “key throughout my pregnancy with keeping my skin glowy and hydrated.”

Arnold also had an extensive, multi-step beauty routine that she stuck to. In the mornings, she moisturized and protected her face with the Tula SPF Moisturizer, while at night, she rubbed Evereden Golden Belly Serum on her stomach to help prevent stretch marks.

And although she didn’t compete on the current season of Dancing with the Stars, Arnold still made sure she was working out every day. “Staying active and setting aside time in my day to work on me [was] a huge factor in handling pregnancy stressors,” explains the So You Think You Can Dance alum.

The Utah native also stayed busy by organizing her daughter’s clothing for when she came home from the hospital. “I [had] everything freshly washed before,” notes Arnold.

Another important part of her day? Spending time with her three sisters — Jensen, Rylee and Brynley — whom she shares a YouTube channel with. “There is always a laughing attack when you get us four together!” says Arnold.

Keep scrolling to what a typical day in Arnold’s life looked like before she became a new mom.