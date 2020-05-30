Even in quarantine, the dancing doesn’t stop for Lisa Rinna!

Despite being home most of the time amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly that she has been staying active by continuing to bust a move.

After starting her morning with a cup of a tea, the 56-year-old actress works out doing her favorite activity with celebrity trainer Isaac Boots during his virtual Torch’d class. Then the dance session is usually followed with a hike.

Yoga is another way the Bravo personality likes to stay in shape. “Yoga has been my life savior for … years,” the former model previously told Us. “It’s my consistent … you know, I do many workouts and I go through lots of different things, but I think most consistently practicing yoga has been the most helpful in keeping myself grounded.”

Being home more often has also given Rinna a chance to spend more time with her husband, Harry Hamlin, and their daughters: Delilah Belle, 21, and Amelia Gray, 18.

Rinna and her crew have been keeping busy by learning TikTok dances — which she has been documenting for her 2.3 million followers on Instagram — and tending to their new garden. “We started growing,” she tells Us.

She has also been taking care of her signature short, shaggy locks at home and even enlisted Hamlin to help her color her roots in April.

The fun continues well into the night too. The fashion designer finishes off the day with a family dinner and a round of games. “I’m the Uno champion,” she quips.

Keep scrolling to see what else the Real Housewife does during a typical day in quarantine with her loved ones.