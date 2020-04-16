Lisa Rinna Enlists Harry Hamlin to Help Her Color Her Grays

Lisa Rinna is joining the forces and coloring her roots while in self-quarantine — and she enlisted her husband, Harry Hamlin, to help.

On Wednesday, April 15, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star took to her Instagram Story mid-root touch-up to share a quick little update on the progress.

Stars Get Real About Their Natural Hair Colors After Salons Close During COVID-19 Pandemic

“My first hair color in quarantine,” she said while showing off the dye in her hair with a butterfly filter over her face. “Harry did the back.”

There was some good news as well, though! “I’m surprised actually that I went five weeks without having to do my roots except for the very front,” she said. “So that’s kind of exciting.”

Tons of A-lister celebrities are having to do their own at-home salon treatments, from cuts to colors to extensions removal.

In fact, other RHOBH co-stars got real about their roots during this time stuck at home. Kyle Richards posted to Instagram Story on Sunday, March 22, admitting that she’s been getting grays since she was 25. Teddi Mellencamp Instagrammed a snap of her dark in-grown roots on Tuesday, March 24, later sharing that she’s been thinking about going back to brown.

See All the Celebrities Who Have Done Their Own At-Home Haircuts Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic

“@laurarugetti on a scale of 1-10 how mad would you be at me if I tried to dye my own hair back to it’s natural color?” she asked her colorist on Thursday, April 2, while sharing an old picture of herself as a brunette.

Other celebs have started FaceTiming their colorists to help them through the process. Dexter alum Jennifer Carpenter called up hairstylist Jacob Rozenberg on Monday, March 30, so he could give guidance on how to cover her “silvers.”

“Thank you Jacob (AKA coach) for being so patient,” she wrote in the accompanying caption. “And we have #silvers ladies… not greys 😉 gotta remember to pay myself! Haha.”

On Wednesday, March 25, Marie Osmond told Entertainment Tonight that she’s also been FaceTiming her hairstylist for advice. “She made me pin this all forward in a ponytail, and she said, ‘Now you pull it over your grays and then they can’t see it.'”

