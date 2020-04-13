Brandi Glanville Jokes She Has the Worst Pedicurist: ‘This B–ch Be Cray’

What a jokester! Brandi Glanville has the most overbearing pedicurist…

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star took to Twitter on Monday, April 13, to share her hilarious relationship with her pedicurist. “My bi–hy pedicurist is actually thinking of dying my hair…” she tweeted. “This b–ch be cray.” However, the joke is that she’s actually referring to herself!

This comes a couple of days after she tweeted about a horrible pedicure she had. “I had the worst pedicure today of my life,” she wrote on Saturday, April 11. “First off she was SUPER bi–hy she really didn’t know what she was doing she made my cuticles bleed and I have nail polish everywhere I am never going back to myself again for a pedicure.”

When one person commented, “Wtf I would have called the manager over and told them what happened and wouldn’t pay for the service. Tell them to fix the problem and the girl should get more training or get fired,” the reality star clarified that she was the pedicurist.

“Babes I was doing my own pedicure,” she wrote. “I should be fired.”

All kinds of A-listers are doing their own at-home beauty treatments as the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread. On Monday, April 6, fellow Bravo star Stassi Schroeder took to her Instagram Story to share a selfie of her shorter strands after removing her extensions all on her own. “Ladies with extensions during quarantine: TAKE THEM OUT. It will free you,” she wrote over top the beautiful pic.

Hilary Duff got rid of her faux locks as well and then even dyed them a bright vibrant blue hue herself on Sunday, April 12. Jennifer Love Hewitt also changed up her hair color, going for a fresh pink. “The smile of a girl who just did at home hot pink highlights because what else can I do right now,” the 911 actress wrote in her Instagram post on Wednesday, April 1. “Thanks @limecrimemakeup these hair conditioners are easy and so fun!”

Maybe these two can give Glanville some tips!

