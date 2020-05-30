Exclusive Lisa Rinna: How I Spend a Typical Day in Quarantine During the Coronavirus Outbreak By Sophie Dweck May 30, 2020 Courtesy Lisa Rinna 6 1 / 6 7 a.m. She sure loves the tea! No seriously, Rinna starts the morning with yerba mate and manuka honey. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Keep This 10-Pack of Disposable Face Masks in Your Bag to Stay Safe These Denim Shorts From Amazon Are a Hit for All Body Types Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Split After Nearly 3 Years Together More News