A weight off her shoulders? Mandy Moore stepped out for the first time since accusing her ex-husband, Ryan Adams, of psychological abuse.

The 34-year-old actress spent time with five of her girlfriends, including Cupcakes and Cashmere blogger Emily Schuman, at Saddle Ranch in Los Angeles on Thursday, February 14. “Mandy looks super happy,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively at the time.

The insider added that Moore had “an empty wine glass in front of her” and “was singing along with the band” that was playing. “The guys playing guitars went over and played for her table during part of the night,” the source noted. “It just looked like a regular, fun girls’ night out with all the girls talking to each other, eating, drinking [and] snapping pics on their cell phones of each other.”

The Golden Globe nominee was chic as ever in a long black dress and a red coat. She accessorized with black flats, a red heart-shaped purse and a butterfly hair pin.

One day prior, The New York Times published an exposé about Adams, 44, in which seven women, including his ex-wife, spoke out about his alleged misconduct. “Music was a point of control for him,” the “Candy” songstress admitted before adding, “He would always tell me, ‘You’re not a real musician, because you don’t play an instrument.’”

She continued: “His controlling behavior essentially did block my ability to make new connections in the industry during a very pivotal and potentially lucrative time — my entire mid-to-late 20s.”

The Grammy nominee, through his lawyer, called the allegations “completely inconsistent with his view of the relationship.” Adams also claimed that he supported Moore’s “well-deserved professional success.”

The A Walk to Remember actress, who married Dawes frontman Taylor Goldsmith in November 2018, doubled down in a Thursday Instagram post. “Speaking your truth can be painful and triggering but it’s always worth it,” she wrote. “My heart is with all women who have suffered any sort of trauma or abuse. You are seen and heard. #sisterhoodforever.”

Moore and Adams tied the knot in March 2009. The former couple split in January 2015 after nearly six years of marriage.

With reporting by Brody Brown