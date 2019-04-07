He put a ring on it! Marc Jacobs married boyfriend Charly Defrancesco in New York City on Saturday, April 6.

The fashion designer, 55, took to Instagram to share the happy news. “God is in the details,” Jacobs captioned a subtle picture on Instagram before going into detail about the wedding jewelry designed by Fabio Zambernardi.

He continued: “One of the pair of Art Deco Diamond and Onyx Penguins. An extraordinary (sic) beautiful and thoughtful gift to us by the amazing, lovely and generous @zambishot Penguins have only one partner and mate for life. A great example of faithfulness and fidelity. So grateful to you and love you so much dear Fabio.”

Leading up to their nuptials, Jacobs teased the joyous occasion, posting multiple Stories from guests getting ready to attend to the event. “Choices. A gurl always needs options,” he wrote alongside a picture of three pairs of shoes and six ties, tagging Gucci’s creative director Alessandro Michele. “Thank you for the most [fire] boots ever … #marcandcharswedding.”

In one Story, the newly minted husbands can be seen exchanging a passionate kiss outside. Defrancesco stunned in a green velvet suit coat and matching tie, while Jacobs looked picture perfect in a navy blue ensemble that he paired with a white tie and calla lily flower pinned on his lapel.

Rita Ora, Justin Theroux, Anna Wintour, Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, Naomi Campbell and Kaia Gerber were among those in attendance for the celebration. “Getting my yas on for @marcjacobs amazing night,” the “Let Me Love You” songstress, 28, captioned a selfie on her way to the wedding.

The We Are Your Friends actress, 27, added a series of Instagram pictures from the star-studded night the following morning. “Congratulations @themarcjacobs @chardefrancesco 💍✨💍 wishing you many years of as much joy as you brought us last night!,” Ratajkowski wrote.

Jacobs proposed to Defrancesco with a flash mob set to Prince’s 1986 hit “Kiss” at a New York City Chipotle in April 2018. Prior to his relationship with the candle-maker, Jacobs was engaged to Brazilian entrepreneur Lorenzo Martone before splitting in 2010.

