What Has David Harbour Super Excited for ‘Thunderbolts’?

While speaking at the Marvel Studios panel at the D23 Expo in September 2022, John-Kamen and Harbour shared what they were looking forward to with regard to their roles — without revealing any spoilers, of course.

“It’s actually gonna be really nice to play the kind of painless strengths of Ghost and see where that takes her,” John-Kamen stated to Marvel Entertainment while discussing her character’s trajectory.

Harbour, however, hilariously explained how excited he was for Red Guardian’s possible wardrobe changes. “I was told I would get a new suit,” the Stranger Things actor said.

“I don’t wanna say the f-word, but I am really psyched about that! You watch Captain America and you see him in all these different movies and you see him with all these different [costumes] with a white star, a black star — just a full closet of suits — so I’m well on my way.”