Ending as quietly as it began? Mary-Kate Olsen initiated divorce proceedings with her husband, Olivier Sarkozy, in April 2020 after five years of marriage, which the couple kept relatively private.

Us Weekly confirmed in May 2012 that the former actress and the banker were dating, and in February 2014, Us broke the news of the pair’s engagement. They went on to tie the knot in a small ceremony in November 2015.

During their marriage, Olsen and Sarkozy shared a New York City townhouse with his children, Julien and Margot. They even considered expanding their family. “They definitely want a baby and have been trying,” a source told Us in November 2017.

As the fashion designer and her twin, Ashley Olsen, retreated from the spotlight, she and the France native made rare public appearances, from basketball games to parties to equestrian competitions, and sprinkled in a bit of PDA here and there.

Mary-Kate and Sarkozy received some backlash due to their 16-year age difference, which she commented on in October 2012. “Everyone has an opinion,” she told WSJ. Magazine at the time. “I find it’s better to focus on what’s in front of you and to keep putting one foot in front of the other.”

The former child star took things slowly with her future husband, too. A source revealed in March 2013 that he wanted “to lock her down for life,” adding: “He calls her ‘smart as a whip’ and says she’s mature for her age.” The insider noted that she was “making him wait” to propose at the time. “Mary-Kate wants to give it more time,” the source said. “She’s not in any rush.”

In fact, the Full House alum turned down Sarkozy at first. “He tried [to propose] about a year ago, and she wasn’t ready,” an insider told Us in March 2014. “She didn’t need to be wined and dined. She wanted to make sure he would be good to her.”

News of the twosome’s split broke in May 2020 after she signed a divorce petition the month prior.

