Mary-Kate Olsen’s five-year marriage to husband Olivier Sarkozy has come to an end.

Us Weekly confirmed on Wednesday, May 13, that the Full House alum, 33, filed the divorce paperwork on April 17. Her request has been delayed because New York City courts have temporarily stopped accepting requests for divorce amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Olsen, instead, sought to obtain an emergency order in New York that would allow her to proceed with divorcing her estranged spouse.

TMZ also reported that Olsen’s attorneys were emailed a deadline from Sarkozy that stated when she needed to move out of their NYC apartment. Olsen, in turn, alleged that Sarkozy did not give her prior notice that he terminated their lease and that she’s being pushed out.

The Elizabeth and James designer was first linked to the French-born banker, 50, in May 2012. At the time, a source told Us that she was “definitely interested” in Sarkozy despite their 16-year age gap.

Sarkozy popped the question in 2014, but an insider previously revealed to Us that he initially tried to propose the year before. The source said that Olsen was “not in any rush” to get married, adding: “She wanted to make sure he would be good to her.”

Olsen and Sarkozy tied the knot in November 2015 in an intimate ceremony in Manhattan. Though the estranged duo have been relatively private about their marriage, Olsen opened up about her relationship with Sarkozy in an interview with twin sister Ashley Olsen for Net-A-Porter’s Edit in March 2017.

“I think we’re lucky [working hard] comes quite naturally for us. We don’t need so much time to sit and think and ponder,” she explained of the twins’ work lives in March 2017. “But then I have a husband, two step-kids and a life; I have to go home and cook dinner. I run on the weekend.”

The Beastly actress, who is an equestrian, continued, “You find the thing that helps you relax and if you don’t have it, you have to look for it. Or you get burned out and then you’re not productive.”

The former child star and France native have yet to publicly comment on their divorce.

Scroll down to learn more about Sarkozy amid his separation from the designer.