Taking their romance overseas. Matt Lauer and his girlfriend, Shamin Abas, had a romantic holiday in New Zealand, Us Weekly can confirm.

The 62-year-old former Today anchor was spotted with his longtime friend-turned-girlfriend in New Zealand last month. In Touch broke the news of their relationship on Tuesday, December 31.

“For everything he may have done, Matt’s very charming,” a source told the magazine about their relationship. “I can see how Shamin fell for him.”

Lauer’s romance with the public relations executive comes three months after he finalized his divorce from Annette Roque. The former couple, who wed in 1998, called it quits in November 2017 after Lauer was accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women. As a result of the allegations, which he denied, NBC cut ties with the host.

“She knows who he is,” the insider told In Touch about Abas. “She’s thrilled she’s with him. She doesn’t seem to have a care in the world.”

Lauer broke his silence on the allegations against him in a lengthy statement in April 2018.

“I have made no public comments on the many false stories from anonymous or biased sources that have been reported about me over these past several months. I remained silent in an attempt to protect my family from further embarrassment and to restore a small degree of the privacy they have lost,” he said. “But defending my family now requires me to speak up. I fully acknowledge that I acted inappropriately as a husband, father and principal at NBC. However I want to make it perfectly clear that any allegations or reports of coercive, aggressive or abusive actions on my part, at any time, are absolutely false.”

In October, however, new accusations against Lauer surfaced after his NBC News colleague Brooke Nevils alleged that he raped her in a hotel room while they were covering the 2014 Sochi Olympics in Russia. While Lauer admitted to cheating on Roque with Nevils, he claimed their relationship was consensual.

Lauer and Roque share sons Jack, 18, and Thijs, 13, and daughter Romy, 16. Hilary Gumbel, a close friend of Lauer, told Us in December that the family is doing better in recent months.

“My husband [Bryant Gumbel] is a very loyal friend, which is lovely, and he’s doing as best as he can. We get together every now and then,” Gumbel told Us. “The kids are doing much better, which means a lot.”

