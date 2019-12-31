Officially moving on. Matt Lauer is reportedly dating his longtime friend Shamin Abas after finalizing his divorce from Annette Roque.

In Touch reports that the pair spent the holiday together. The magazine broke the news of Lauer and Abas’ relationship on Tuesday, December 31. In photos obtained by Us Weekly, the 62-year-old former Today show anchor can be seen boarding a flight to New Zealand with the public relations executive on December 19.

Lauer and Roque, 53, called it quits in November 2017 after he was fired from NBC. The network cut ties with the disgraced anchor after several allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced against him. The former couple, who share sons Jack, 18, and Thijs, 13, and daughter Romy, 16, finalized their divorce in September 2019. They wed in 1998.

“Matt is moving forward with a very positive outlook,” an insider told Us at the time. “He is getting along much better with Annette.”

In October, however, new allegations against Lauer surfaced. His NBC News colleague Brooke Nevils alleged that he raped her in a hotel room while they were covering the 2014 Sochi Olympics in Russia, which the former host vehemently denied. After the accusations made headlines, a source told Us that Roque has “been through hell” amid the scandal.

“Annette wanted out of the marriage for a long time. She stayed for Matt’s career — and, more important, for their kids,” the insider said. “Matt has always been a ladies’ man. There were cracks in the marriage from very early on.”

More recently, Hilary Gumbel, a close friend of Lauer, told Us that he was doing “OK” after the fallout of the accusations.

“My husband [Bryant Gumbel] is a very loyal friend, which is lovely, and he’s doing as best as he can. We get together every now and then,” Gumbel said. “The kids are doing much better, which means a lot.”

