Slowing Down

In November 2020, the “Let You Go” singer admitted that he was happy his relationship with Fox had helped him take a break from the stresses of life. “Love is not what’s being encouraged now. In fact, it’s exactly the opposite: Everything now is isolation, dehumanization, separation,” Kelly told Nylon at the time. “And f—k, dude, you have in your head that you’re this rock star, with multiple women and all that. … So, finding someone that can take you out of the fast lane and make sure that you’re safe, because at any minute you can crash — I love that it can evolve into that.”