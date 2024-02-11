Megan Thee Stallion recently proved she was on some “hot girl s—t” when she appeared on Saturday Night Live.

Megan, 28, performed her “Not My Fault” duet with Reneé Rapp during the January 20 episode of SNL. While Rapp, 24, opted for an all-black ensemble, the rap star popped in pink. Megan wore a rose-colored cropped corset and matching shorts that she topped off with Brian Atwood x Express over-the-knee boots.

Express crafted the boots in collaboration with legendary designer Atwood, 56. The round-toed shoes have a side zipper closure, a padded footbed and a 4.5-inch heel. According to the brand’s website, these kicks are meant to be worn slouched above the knee.

