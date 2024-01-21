From one Regina George to another, Rachel McAdams made a surprise Saturday Night Live appearance to support Reneé Rapp.

Rapp, 24, was tapped as the musical guest on the Saturday, January 20, episode hosted by Jacob Elordi. Ahead of her second performance, McAdams, 45, took over the Studio 8H stage.

“Ladies and gentlemen, once again, Reneé Rapp,” McAdams, dressed in a chic red pantsuit, exclaimed.

The cameras then panned to Rapp, who previously sang “Snow Angel” earlier on the show, for a rendition of “Not My Fault.” The track, a duet with Megan Thee Stallion, appears in her new Mean Girls movie musical. On Saturday, Megan, 28, popped out of a tiered cake before singing her verse.

“Cause huhhh all the Reginas in one room 🤭💖,” Megan later wrote via Instagram, sharing a backstage photo of the three women recreating the Spider-Man meme, in which the three animated heroes point at one another.

McAdams originated the role of head Plastic Regina George in 2004’s Mean Girls. Fifteen years later, Rapp took over the mantle when she replaced Tony nominee Taylor Louderman in the Broadway musical based on the film. Rapp reprised the role in the movie adaptation, which hit theaters earlier this month.

“It’s just in my body. I know how it feels. I know how to do it in the way that I like to do it,” Rapp exclusively told Us Weekly in April 2023 of playing Regina in the new flick. “I mean, it’s obviously different now ’cause I’m 23 as opposed to being 19 and 20, and I think I’m better at my job now than I was when I was a kid. I also have, like, a much stronger sense of self at the moment than I did when I was 19.”

McAdams, meanwhile, had nothing but love for Rapp reimagining her iconic character.

“I don’t think she can do any wrong,” McAdams told Entertainment Tonight in December 2023. “She is amazing. She’s already got me beat with that voice. I’m just excited to see her incarnation. It’s such a great character. It’s so much fun to play. I hope she has a great time with it. I can’t wait to see it.”

Their friendship seemingly extends well beyond a Plastics membership. During the SNL goodnights — after McAdams played a doppelgänger of herself in a sketch with Elordi, 26 — they had a sweet exchange.

As Elordi gave shout-outs to Rapp, McAdams, Megan and the whole crew, both Mean Girls stars looked at each other and clapped. McAdams and Rapp also blew air kisses in the other’s direction.

Saturday Night Live airs on NBC Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET.