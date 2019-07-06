There’s nothing like a mother’s love. Meghan King Edmonds revealed that her son Hart has brain damage on Thursday, July 4, but the heartbreaking news did not get in the way of quality mother-son time.

In a series of videos posted to Instagram Stories on Friday, July 5, the Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 34, showed her 13-month-old son playing in a bedroom.

In the videos, she asks what Hart is doing and instructs him to read a book, while his older sister, Aspen, 2, plays in the background. She then recorded Hart, whom she shares with husband Jim Edmonds, organizing bows across the floor.

“Hart is trying to blow a kiss but every time he brings his hand to his mouth he gets distracted and starts sucking his thumb,” the TV personality captioned a clip with a crying-laughing emoji.

Meghan also posted photos of her with Hart and his twin brother, Hayes, in a pool and with family members for the 4th of July. “Happy Birthday, America! 🇺🇸 We walked in a neighborhood parade, Hayes and Hart tried their first popsicles, we all went swimming, and Mimi, Papa, Aunt Cakey, and @nahocl helped me keep my head from spinning! (Daddy on the road with the @cardinals),” she captioned the shot on Friday.

The former reality star revealed Hart has “irreversible brain damage” in a blog post titled, “My Hart” on Thursday.

“From the minute he was born I knew something was different with Hart,” she wrote. “The nurses struggled to straighten his legs to measure his length. He suckled hard, shallow, and often until I bled and he spit up black.”

The former reality star shared that she “just knew” something was wrong with her son, and the results of an “elective MRI with anesthesia,” confirmed her intuition.

“Hart has minor Periventricular Leukomalacia on both sides of his brain (namely the white matter), but more so on his right,” Meghan explained. “[The doctor] said that this explains all of my concerns: the rigidity in his muscles, the (somewhat) delayed physical milestones, the lack of fluidity with arm and leg movements, the stiffness in joints, the weakness in his lower back, the somewhat favored use of his right side.”

She added that he “will be monitored,” and that he has “irreversible brain damage.”

Meghan ended that post noting that she and husband Jim feel blessed: “I will go on about this another time but just know that I do not see his diagnosis as anything but a gift: we were chosen to take on this special person. I truly feel as if we’ve doubled down and won the underdog hand. Truly.”

The former baseball pro, 48, recently made headlines when he was caught texting another woman named Jennifer McFelia Villegas. Meghan wasn’t wearing her wedding ring in the photos she posted on Friday.