Meghan Markle always looks stylish, whether she’s dressing formally at an official event or casually to run errands.

The Duchess of Sussex, 42, has been known to sport La Ligne pieces, such as its cashmere sweaters and denim pants. One of the brand’s signature pairs of jeans is called the Molly, a high-rise, non-stretch and straight-leg denim pant.

“[It] gets better after each wear, never goes out of style, never disappoints and you can never get enough of,” a description on the brand’s website reads. “The Molly Jean or The Mom Jean [is] aptly named after our co-founder that will take you from 9 to 5, after hours and beyond.”

The Molly jeans come in five different shades, so individuals can mix and match to make work-appropriate ensembles or look perfect for an evening out.

For more on La Ligne’s offerings and other items the stars are buzzing about this week, keep scrolling: