Meghan Markle is “so good” at doing her own hair and makeup while on her tour of Nigeria, makeup artist Daniel Martin exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“I feel like when I’m not with her, she has more room to play,” Martin, who did the Duchess of Sussex’s wedding glam, exclusively told Us Weekly at the Gold Gala on Saturday, May 11. “I think that’s the fun thing when you see her, like, she’s in Nigeria right now. It’s just her. There’s no stylist, there’s no hairdresser. She’s doing everything herself and she’s so good at it.”

Meghan, 42, is currently on an official tour in Nigeria with husband Prince Harry. Meghan and Harry, 39, arrived earlier this week to celebrate his Invictus Games’ 10th anniversary. To be able to pull off stellar looks without help, Martin did give Meghan some helpful tricks.

“I mean, she loves some blush,” Martin explained to Us. “She loves the cheek. She loves a big brow.”

Harry, meanwhile, prefers it when his wife wears “nothing” on her face, the cosmetics guru added.

While Martin hasn’t worked with Meghan in nearly two years when the duchess “was in New York,” they continue to “keep in touch all the time.” Martin also approves of her self-applied glam.

“She’s so good at doing her own face,” Martin quipped. “She’s her own person. It’s so nice.”

Martin also reflected on working with Meghan to do her minimalistic makeup for her 2018 wedding to Harry.

“That was an interesting point in my career because it totally just took,” he recalled on Saturday. “I also think it was … at that time [when] Instagram makeup had just kind of started. Everybody was kind of doing that Instagram Live [and] was all about a full breakdown. And then the like, big momentous moment of the year: the bride shows up, wearing little to nothing, and I did get dragged.”

Martin added, “They came for me, but at the same time, you got to really see who she was and I think that was the takeaway. It was that you got to see someone for who they are rather than the pomp and circumstance of the actual wedding.”

With reporting by Lanae Brody