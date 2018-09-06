Duchess Meghan has hit a royal milestone! After saying “I do” to Prince Harry in front of approximately two billion viewers worldwide on May 19, 2018, Meghan (née Markle) dove headfirst into life as Her Royal Highness. Just three days later, she attended her first engagement as the newly minted Duchess of Sussex, trotting out the Queen Elizabeth-approved pantyhose. Since then, the former Suits star’s life has been a whirlwind of events, trips and family obligations over her first 100 days as a royal — with a little bit of R&R away from the fray of London on the $5.4 million estate she and her husband, 33, rented in the Cotswolds. Now, at summer’s end, the fashion icon, 37, and Harry are preparing for their first overseas tour to New Zealand, Fiji, Tonga and Australia — the site of this year’s Invictus Games. Through all the pomp and circumstance, the L.A. native has not just survived but thrived — impressing her notoriously tough in-laws. Says a Buckingham Palace insider, “There’s a level of excitement at the palaces when it comes to Meghan.”

Behold, Meghan’s most noteworthy monarchy moments to date.