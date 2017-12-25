Welcome to the family! Meghan Markle joined her fiancé, Prince Harry, Prince William, Duchess Kate and other members of the royal family for their annual Christmas church service at Sandringham on Monday, December 25.

The future member of the British royal family, 36, wore a $1295 camel wrap coat by Sentaler (that has already sold out), and teamed it with Stuart Weitzman over-the-knee boots ($798), a Chloe Pixie leather and suede shoulder bag ($1550) and Birks snowflake earrings ($5995).

Pregnant Kate, who’s expecting her third child with William, wore a Miu Miu velvet-trimmed double-breasted tartan peacoat ($2195, and already sold out), Tod’s suede pumps and Kiki McDonough Eden earrings.

It was the first time that the Suits star has been photographed with her future brother and sister-in-law and she seemed comfortable with them as she walked arm in arm with Harry and smiled at the crowd gathered outside St. Mary Magdalene Church.

The Queen, who had missed last year’s service due to a bad cold, arrived by car and wore a striking orange coat and matching hat. She was greeted by her family, including Markle, who did her first public curtsy to the British monarch.

Scroll down to see the pics!