Still focused on their missions. Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan returned to social media on Friday, January 10, two days after they shocked the world with their decision to step back from their senior royal duties.

“Earlier this week, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex returned to visit the women of The Hubb Community Kitchen and Together, Our Community Cookbook,” the couple wrote on Friday via Instagram. “These women came together in the wake of the Grenfell tragedy to cook meals for their families and neighbors who had been displaced from the fire. With funds from the successful cookbook, they have now been able to share their spirit of community with so many more. The Hubb continues to work with local organizations to build hope, bring comfort and provide not simply a warm meal, but with it, a sense of togetherness.”

Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, first worked with the community affected by the Grenfell Tower fire in 2018. The duchess hosted an event with the women to mark the launch of their cookbook that September. Two months later, a then-pregnant Meghan cooked with the women behind the book in the Hubb Community Kitchen in London in November 2018.

The twosome made their return to the kitchen on Tuesday, January 7, the same day they visited Canada House in London. Twenty-four hours later, the duke and duchess confirmed their plans to “transition” from senior members of the royal family. Buckingham Palace, meanwhile, said that the royals were still having “early stage” discussions with Harry and Meghan. “We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through,” the palace’s Wednesday statement read.

A source told Us Weekly that members of the family, including Queen Elizabeth II, Prince William and Duchess Kate were caught off guard by the timing of the announcement.

“William was blindsided by Harry and Meghan’s decision and statement,” the insider said. “There’s still a rift between the two brothers. It’s sad because when they were younger, William would be the first person Harry would go to with big news like this.”

While the 93-year-old monarch called for an emergency family meeting amid the drama, Meghan headed back to Canada to reunite with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s 8-month-old son, Archie, who was staying with the former Suits star’s close friend Jessica Mulroney after the couple’s Christmas festivities.