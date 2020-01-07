Back to work! Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan made their first public engagement of the new year after enjoying a relaxing Canadian getaway in December.

The Duke of Sussex, 35, and Meghan, 38, visited Canada House in London on Tuesday, January 7, to commemorate the warmth they were shown during their recent stay in Vancouver Island, Canada.

Harry and Meghan were in good spirits when they arrived at Canada House on Tuesday morning. The Suits alum gave her husband a warm smile as she stepped out of their car in a tan coat and brown ankle-length dress. Harry, for his part, looked sharp in a navy suit.

A royal source told Us Weekly on Monday, January 6, that the duo hoped to thank the current Canadian High Commissioner to the U.K., Janice Charette, and her staff for the “hospitality and support” they received over the holidays.

“While there Harry and Meghan will take in a special exhibition by artist Skawennati and will meet with various members of the High Commission team who work to support the partnership between Canada and the U.K.,” the insider added.

The royal couple made an unprecedented decision to bring 8-month-old son Archie to North America for Christmas, instead of joining Queen Elizabeth II and the rest of the royals at Sandringham House in Norfolk, England. While Prince William, Duchess Kate, and other royal family members spent Christmas Day at their annual church visit, the Sussexes celebrated at a quiet Vancouver Island estate with Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland.

“They’re using their time off to reset and spend quality time as a family,” a source explained about Harry and Meghan’s Canadian vacation in December. “After a turbulent year, it’s just what the doctor ordered.”

A spokesperson for the royal couple also highlighted the pair’s sentimental connection to Canada and their desire to introduce little Archie to a place that is near and dear to their hearts.

“The Duke of Sussex has been a frequent visitor to Canada over many years, and it was also home to The Duchess for seven years before she became a member of the Royal Family,” the spokesperson told Us just before the holidays. “They are enjoying sharing the warmth of the Canadian people and the beauty of the landscape with their young son.”

Scroll down to see more from Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s visit to Canada House.