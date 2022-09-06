Meghan Markle Says She Was an 'Ugly Duckling' Growing Up: I Was a 'Loner'

Being an ‘Ugly Duckling’

During an emotional conversation with Mindy Kaling, the duchess reflected on feeling different from other kids growing up because she had “massive, frizzy, curly hair and a huge gap in my teeth.” The philanthropist went on to describe herself as being an “ugly duckling” who stood out from the crowd. “I was the smart one. Forever and ever and ever and ever. And then [I] just sort of grew up,” she said. “But I never had anyone to sit with at lunch. I was always a little bit of a loner and really shy and didn’t know where I fit in. And so I just … was like, ‘OK, well then I’ll become the president of the multicultural club and the president of sophomore class and the president of this and [join] French club.’ And by doing that, I had meetings at lunchtime. So I didn’t have to worry about who I would sit with or what I would do because I was always so busy.”