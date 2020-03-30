Praying for Brielle. Emily Maynard, Graham Bunn and more members of Bachelor Nation are thinking of Michelle Money’s daughter as the 15-year-old remains in the hospital after a skateboarding accident.

“Brielle was in terrible skateboarding accident and is in the ICU on life support,” the 39-year-old former Bachelor contestant captioned a photo of Brielle in her hospital bed on Monday, March 30, via Instagram. “She suffered a serious brain trauma and a fractured skull. She is in a medically induced coma to relieve pressure in her brain. She is in amazing hands up at Primary Children’s Hospital.”

Money asked her followers for prayers at this time.

“I believe in the power of communication with whatever God you believe in. The energy of your conscious focus to send healing to my daughter is real,” the Bachelor Pad alum wrote. “In whatever form you commune with your Higher Power, please as a desperate mother, I am begging you to do so. She needs support and healing right now. And if you could send one up for me as well, I would appreciate it. This is the worst experience of my life.”

Money then urged parents to make sure their kids “always” wear helmets.

“EVEN WHEN THEY PUSH BACK,” she wrote. “Thank you to the neighbors who happened to be on a walk and found her and called 911. You will never understand. I would not have found her in time. My heart is forever grateful.”

Bachelor viewers watched Money compete on Brad Womack’s season 15 of The Bachelor, Bachelor Pad season 2 and Bachelor in Paradise season 1. The reality TV personality is currently dating professional golfer Mike Weir.

“Thank you to all of you who have sent prayers and messages and love,” Money concluded on Monday. “Brielle has been through so much already this year. She has proven how strong she is. I know she will pull through. #PrayForBrie.”

