2008

Cyrus made headlines in July 2008 when she and then-best friend Mandy Jiroux made a video mocking Lovato and Gomez’s YouTube channel. While Cyrus and Jiroux’s video seemingly made fun of Lovato’s teeth, Gomez’s T-shirt and both of their makeup, the Hannah Montana star said they it was all in good fun.

“We were just, like, having fun. … They have, like, a YouTube account, and so at the end of our video we did put ‘Go to their YouTube,’” Cyrus told Popstar magazine at the time. “We were kind of supporting their channel, but also being silly because they were being funny, and that’s our thing — to be funny. … Elvis says, ‘Imitation is the greatest form of flattery,’ so we were imitating them being funny.”