It’s been nearly four months since Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth tied the knot at their home in Nashville and the pair are still basking in that newlywed glow.

The “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” songstress, 26, and the Australian actor, 29, stepped out for date night at the Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame world premiere on Monday, April 22, in Los Angeles. Cyrus slayed the red carpet in a custom, sleeveless black velvet Yves Saint Laurent floor-length gown. The dress featured a flirty midriff cut-out that showed off the Hannah Montana alum’s abs.

Hemsworth — whose brother Chris Hemsworth stars in the superhero film as Thor — looked dapper in a sleek black suit with velvet lapels. The couple kept their arms placed around each other’s waists as they posed for pictures ahead of the premiere. At one point, Cyrus jokingly pretended to lick the neck of her husband.

Following the movie, Liam and Cyrus joined Chris, 35, and his wife, Elsa Pataky, for an afterparty celebration at the Los Angeles Convention Center. “Miley had a big smile on her face and kept bouncing to the music including a remix of ‘Despacito,’” an eyewitness told Us Weekly. “Miley and Liam had drinks in hand and never left each other’s side.”

Speculation that the pair had gotten married began to swirl in December 2018 when surfer Conrad Carr posted a series of Instagram Stories that a showed a celebration at Cyrus and Liam’s home, with wedding-type decorations. In one pic, the twosome could be seen cutting a cake in front of large balloons that read, “Mr. & Mrs.”

Days later, the “Malibu” singer confirmed the news, posting multiple photos from the intimate occasion. “10 years later …..” she captioned one of the pics. In another shot, Cyrus and the Isn’t It Romantic actor exchange a passionate kiss following their nuptials.

Scroll down to see photos from Cyrus, Liam, Chris and Pataky’s fun night out!